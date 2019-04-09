Traffic Expected In Cathedral City As Main Road Down For Repairs

Motorists driving through Cathedral City were advised Tuesday to avoid Ramon Road, where eastbound lane closures were in effect to allow crews to work on underground electrical lines, a city spokesman said.

Two out of the three eastbound lanes were scheduled to be closed until 9 p.m. on a one-mile-plus stretch of Ramon Road between Date Palm Drive and Via Campanile Walden Way, spokesman Chris Parman said.

To avoid delays, motorists were encouraged to take alternative routes, such as Dinah Shore Drive, Parman said.