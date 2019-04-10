Brush Fire Burns 40 Acres near Palm Springs Aerial Tramway

Firefighters worked Wednesday morning to contain a wildfire that had burned at least 40 acres near the Palm Springs Aerial Tramway.

The fire erupted about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday in a field just east of Racquet Club Drive and Tramview Road, according to the Palm Springs Fire Department. The fire prompted the brief evacuation of about 20 nearby homes before a fire line was established and evacuated residents were told they could return home, Palm Springs fire Chief Kevin Nadler said.

Palm Springs police closed streets in the area north of Via Escuela and west of Palm Canyon Drive around 10 p.m., but all roads were reopened by 11:30 p.m.

The fire caused a power outage to the Tramway that briefly stranded 27 people, the Desert Sun reported. The generator was repaired and the stranded passengers were brought down the mountain, Tram spokeswoman Cara Youngman told the Desert Sun.

More than 700 Southern California Edison customers were without power.

There were no reports of injuries or homes damaged or destroyed.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.