Long-Awaited Set Times Released for Coachella Music Fest

It’s official, festival fans. Set times have been released for the Coachella Music & Art Festival that begins this weekend.

Concertgoers have been awaiting the release of set times since buying their tickets back in January.

According to Coachella organizers, Childish Gambino, Janelle Monae and The 1975 will light up the Coachella stage Friday with back-to-back-to-back performances beginning at 8:25 p.m.

Saturday’s schedule will include:

— Weezer at 8:35 p.m. at the Coachella stage;

— Billie Eilish at 9:35 p.m. at the Outdoor Theatre;

— Tame Impala at 10:35 p.m. at the Coachella stage;

— Kid Cudi at 11:55 p.m. at the Sahara; and

— Bassnectar at 12:05 a.m. at the Outdoor Theatre.

Ariana Grande is scheduled to perform at the Coachella stage at 10:30 p.m. Sunday, organizers said. Also taking the stage on the final day of the festival weekend will be H.E.R., who is set to perform at 9:30 p.m. at the Outdoor Theatre.

Fans looking forward to the triumphant return of the Knowles clan this year after Beyonce’s performance in 2018 will be disappointed. Solange has canceled her previously planned Saturday appearance.

“Due to major production delays, Solange will unfortunately no longer be performing at this year’s festival,” Coachella organizers tweeted Sunday. “She sends her sincerest apologies, and looks forward to performing at Coachella in the future.”

TMZ reported Monday that “members of Solange’s band started getting sick, and she couldn’t find the right mix of replacements.”