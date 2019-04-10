Assault Suspect Killed in Indio Officer-Involved Shooting

A man suspected of assaulting another man and stealing his cell phone outside an Indio sandwich shop Wednesday was shot by police about an hour later and hospitalized, where he later died.

The unidentified suspect was shot around 4:30 p.m. near the Las Palmas Apartments at 81871 Las Palmas Road, Indio police spokesman Ben Guitron said. The extent of the man’s injuries was not immediately known, nor were the circumstances that led police to open fire.

No officers were injured.

The suspect is believed to be the person who assaulted a man around 3:40 p.m. outside a Subway sandwich shop at 82162 Highway 111, near the Las Palmas Apartments, Guitron said.

According to police, the suspect confronted the victim in the Subway parking lot and was armed with a gun. The suspect hit the victim in the head and stole his cell phone, police said.

Guitron said employees in the sandwich shop witnessed the assault and called police.

It was not immediately clear how police tracked the suspect to the apartment complex.