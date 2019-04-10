Through The Years: A Look Back at Coachella Music & Arts Festival

News Staff

This year’s Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival will be the 20th year of the mega-fest.

So this week, we are sitting down with Bruce Fessier of The Desert Sun, who has been to every festival, to look back at this amazing annual extravaganza.