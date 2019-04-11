High School Teacher Suspected of Harassing Girls via Text Messaging

A Riverside high school teacher suspected of sending inappropriate text messages to nearly a dozen female students was released from jail Thursday after posting a $55,000 bond.

Frank Garcia, 49, of Fontana was arrested and booked into the Robert Presley Jail Wednesday on suspicion of multiple acts of annoying a minor.

Garcia posted bail Thursday morning and was released from custody.

“We are shocked and disappointed by these allegations made against an RUSD staff member,” according to a Riverside Unified School District statement. “When district officials first learned of the allegations, Mr. Garcia was immediately placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation, and he has not been allowed back to the school since. RUSD will continue to work with police as the investigation unfolds.”

According to Riverside police Officer Ryan Railsback, the suspect has worked for the school district for years, first at University Heights Middle School and most recently at North High School.

Railsback alleged that a girl attending classes at North revealed to administrators in February that she had received several unsolicited texts from Garcia, making her uncomfortable. The content of the texts was not disclosed, but officials immediately went to the police and reported what allegedly had transpired.

According to Railsback, investigators from the police department’s Sexual Assault-Child Abuse Unit began questioning students, eventually determining that Garcia had allegedly sent similar texts to 10 other girls.

The suspect was located in Pasadena Wednesday afternoon and taken into custody without incident.

Railsback said that Garcia has been a home school instructor, tutored special needs children and worked with youth clubs in the area. Detectives believe there may be additional victims.

Anyone with information was asked to contact SACA investigators at (951) 353-7945.