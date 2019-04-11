Sunshine Days Ahead For `Chella Attendees

Sunshine with a touch of clouds will be the main weather events during the much anticipated Coachella Music & Art Festival set to begin Friday.

Ninety-one degrees is the highest temperature festivalgoers are likely to experience this weekend with nighttime lows around 60 degrees, weather reports show.

Most of the weekend will be sunny with winds rolling through to welcome Childish Gambino, Janelle Monae and The 1975 beginning in back-to-back performances beginning at 8:25 p.m.on Friday.

The winds that have been rolling through the Coachella Valley all week, kicking up dust, will pass by Saturday for these performaces:

— Weezer at 8:35 p.m. at the Coachella stage;

— Billie Eilish at 9:35 p.m. at the Outdoor Theatre;

— Tame Impala at 10:35 p.m. at the Coachella stage;

— Kid Cudi at 11:55 p.m. at the Sahara; and

— Bassnectar at 12:05 a.m. at the Outdoor Theatre.

The high is expected on Sunday, but will be dashed by cloudy weather just in time for Ariana Grande’s set at the Coachella stage at 10:30 p.m. Sunday, organizers said. Also taking the stage on the final day of the festival weekend will be H.E.R., who is set to perform at 9:30 p.m. at the Outdoor Theatre.

So, Coachella fans, congratulations on the near perfect weather and remember to stay hydrated and wear sunblock.