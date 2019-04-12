21-Year-Old Man Identified As Victim Of Officer-Involved Shooting

A 21-year-old was identified Friday as the robbery suspect killed in an officer-involved shooting at an Indio apartment complex.

Anthony Santana of Thermal died about 4:30 p.m. Wednesday near the Las Palmas Apartments in the 81800 block of Las Palmas Road, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department said.

Santana was shot after an alleged assault earlier in the day, Indio police spokesman Ben Guitron said.

According to police, Santana — armed with a gun — confronted an unidentified man in the Subway parking lot around 3:40 p.m. Wednesday in the parking lot outside a Subway sandwich shop in the 82000 block of Highway 111, near the Las Palmas Apartments.

Santana then hit the man in the head and stole his cellphone, police said.

Guitron said employees in the sandwich shop witnessed the assault and called police. It was not immediately clear how police tracked the suspect to the apartment complex.

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Central Homicide Unit assumed responsibility for the investigation, Sheriff’s Sgt. Rick Espinoza said.

Anyone with information on the case was urged to call the Central Homicide Unit at (760) 393-3500 or (951) 955-2777.