Foot Found in Pond Believed to Belong to Missing Indiana Woman

The investigation into the disappearance of Najah Ferrell is now being classified as a death investigation after two fishermen found human remains in a Crown Point pond earlier this week.

According to police in Avon, authorities were alerted to the remains on Monday evening while two men were fishing in the pond. A human foot was recovered from the pond, and family members identified a tattoo on the recovered foot as belonging to Ferrell.

Authorities are unsure of how long the remains have been in the pond, and are continuing to search the water for more evidence in the case.

Police say they do not believe there is an ongoing public safety threat, but investigators do suspect foul play, according to the Indianapolis Star.

Ferrell was last seen by her fiance around 3 a.m. on March 15, according to authorities. She was supposed to start a new job on that date, but never showed up for work, and she also failed to pick up her child from school.

According to WTHR in Indianapolis, Ferrell’s car was located on the northwest side of Indianapolis 11 days after her disappearance.

Avon police also said during a press conference this week that they found some of her personal belongings along Interstate 65 near Lafayette Road.

The FBI is assisting in the investigation into her disappearance.

Anyone with information on Ferrell’s disappearance is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.