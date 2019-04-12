Kohl’s launches weekly Military Monday discount

Kohl’s is introducing a new store discount called Military Mondays.

The store will offer a 15 percent in-store discount to thank active and former military personnel, veterans and their families.

The Kohl’s discount is valid in store every Monday all year long, company officials said.

Customers will need to show a valid Military ID, Military Dependent ID or Veteran ID when purchasing items.

“Through Military Mondays, we are proud to strengthen our support of our military families who have made sacrifices to ensure the safety of our communities,” said Doug Arnoldi, Kohl’s vice president, district manager, and a champion for the military discount. “We saw a need to better serve our brave military families, and this discount is our way to give back, and lighten the load, for families who have given so much.”