Riverside Offers $10K Reward for Info on Attack That Paralyzed Man

A $10,000 reward is available to anyone who provides information leading to the arrest and prosecution of the suspect or suspects who opened fire on a Riverside home, wounding two occupants, leaving one with permanent injuries.

The Riverside City Council earlier this week approved the reward in the hope that witnesses come forward with key details that resolve the month- old case.

The attack happened just after midnight on March 3 in the 6400 block of Nidever Avenue, near Streeter Avenue, about four blocks east of Nichols Park, according to the Riverside Police Department.

Officer Ryan Railsback said that a vehicle cruised by the home occupied by Izaac Colunga and an unidentified relative, who were apparently targeted by the individuals in the car.

Multiple shots were fired into the residence, and Colunga was struck in the spinal column, causing paralysis from the neck down, according to police.

The other victim suffered a minor non-life-threatening wound, Railsback said.

The vehicle raced away from the area, and witnesses were unable to provide a clear description of the car or its occupants, according to Railsback.

“The investigation conducted so far has developed few leads,” he said.

Colunga is out of the hospital, but according to Railsback, it’s doubtful that the victim will ever walk again.

Anyone with information was asked to call the RPD detective bureau at (951) 353-7105. Investigators can also be reached via email at rpdtips@riversideca.gov .