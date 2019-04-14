Tiger Woods wins his fifth Masters title in his first major victory since 2008

Tiger Woods won his fifth Masters title on Sunday, marking his first major victory since the 2008 United States Open. Woods, 43, shot 13 under par through the tournament.

His victory comes after four back surgeries that left him wondering in recent years if he could ever play again.

Woods entered the final round tied for second with Tony Finau, two strokes behind Francesco Molinari.

He finished the tournament with his signature fist pump and hugged his family members.

Among those watching avidly, President Donald Trump tweeted about the tournament, saying Woods “is looking GREAT!”