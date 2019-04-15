6 years later: Remembering the Boston Marathon bombing victims

As thousands of runners lace up for the Boston Marathon, Monday will also be a day to remember and honor four lives taken six years ago.

Martin Richard, 8, Krystle Campbell, 29, and Lu Lingzi, 23, were killed in the bombings at the finish line in 2013.

Massachusetts Institute of Technology Police Officer Sean Collier, 27, was killed days later during the manhunt for the bombers.

In their memory and in honor of the bombing survivors, Monday is now One Boston Day. It’s a day to give back and show the city’s strength.

The Red Sox will hold a moment of silence before Monday morning’s game against the Orioles.

Bells will peal out at 2:49 p.m. at Old South Church to mark the time of the bombing.