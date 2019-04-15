Waitress recovering after diving off pier to save child stuck in rip current

A 19-year-old waitress is recovering in a hospital after she jumped off a Florida pier to save a child caught in a rip current.

Hanna Pignato broke bones in her back and her foot after jumping off the Daytona Beach Pier when she saw the boy struggling in the water Saturday evening while she was working.

Pignato works on the rooftop deck of Joe’s Crab Shack.

She said she ran downstairs, gave a customer her apron, phone and personal belongings then went in after the boy.

When she dove in though, she hit a sand bar and had to be rescued as well.

The boy was saved and Pignato is recovering in the hospital following surgery on her foot.