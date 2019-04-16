1 Dead, 3 Injured in Crash Near Desert Hot Springs

One person was killed and three others injured Tuesday in a traffic collision just outside Desert Hot Springs.

The possibly head-on collision was reported around 2:20 p.m. near Mountain View Road and 20th Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Emergency crews from the CHP and Riverside County Fire Department found one person dead at the scene, according to county fire officials. Three other people were hospitalized, with one in serious condition and the others suffering from minor injuries.

The crash forced the closure of Mountain View Road from Dillon Road to Clubhouse Drive.

Officials from the CHP were not immediately able to confirm further details about how many vehicles were involved in the crash or what caused the collision.