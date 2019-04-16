College student dies in cliff fall while positioning herself for a photo

A 20-year-old college student died Saturday after falling off a cliff in the Ozark Mountains in Arkansas while reportedly re-positioning herself for a photo.

Andrea Norton, an environmental science major at Briar Cliff University in Sioux City, Iowa, was hiking with classmates and a professor when she fell to her death, according to Newton County Sheriff Glenn Wheeler.

Norton slipped and fell around 100 feet at Hawksbill Crag at the Whitaker Point Trailhead while trying to take a picture, Wheeler said.

More than 60 people responded to the scene, and it took almost five hours to recover her body.

Our condolences & prayers go to the family & friends of Andrea Norton. Andrea was a passionate environmental science major, exemplary student & dedicated athlete. She lived BCU values in everything she did. Please keep her family, friends & BCU family in your thoughts & prayers. pic.twitter.com/VUBG1Mq1Mm — Briar Cliff (@briar_cliff) April 14, 2019

Norton, who was from Hot Springs, South Dakota, is the second person to fall from the crag — a popular hiking destination and picturesque spot — this year, officials said.

She was on her school’s volleyball team, which shared its condolences on social media.

“Thank you to everyone who has sent their prayers to the Briar Cliff community as we mourn the loss of a very special student-athlete,” Briar Cliff Athletics tweeted.