Ex-Con Accused Of Assaulting Girlfriend Ordered to Stand Trial

An ex-con from Desert Hot Springs who allegedly beat and sexually assaulted his girlfriend shortly after being released from jail must stand trial on nearly a half-dozen felony counts, including attempted murder and torture, a judge ruled Monday.

Jorge Gilbert, 34, was initially arrested on March 29, 2018, for allegedly leading police on a pursuit and being in possession of a gun and illegal fireworks.

After being released around 8 the following morning on $10,000 bail, he tracked down his girlfriend and accused her of cheating on him while he was in custody, according to an arrest warrant declaration. He then allegedly tied her up with a phone cord, sexually assaulted her, punched, choked and burned her with a heated methamphetamine pipe, and stabbed her in the leg and hand, according to the declaration, which states that he told her he was going to “bury her.”

The girlfriend fled and asked a neighbor to call police, the declaration states.

At the conclusion of a preliminary hearing, Judge Russell Moore found there was enough evidence to order Gilbert to proceed to trial on charges of attempted murder, torture, forcible sexual penetration, false imprisonment and making criminal threats, along with a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Gilbert was previously denied bail — prosecutors alleged in a declaration that Gilbert would “likely kill the victim if released” — and is being held at the Larry D. Smith Correctional Facility in Banning. He is expected back in court on April 29.

If convicted of all charges, Gilbert could face a possible life sentence, according to Riverside County District Attorney’s Office spokesman John Hall.