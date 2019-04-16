Sentencing Set For DHS Man Convicted Of Trying To Lure Girls Into His Car

Sentencing is set Tuesday for a Desert Hot Springs man convicted of eight charges stemming from a 2016 arrest for offering teenage girls money to get into his car.

Daniel Hernandez, 23, pleaded guilty to one count of lewd acts with a child under 14 and seven counts of child annoyance last month, District Attorney’s Office spokesman John Hall said.

Hernandez was arrested in March 2016 after two teenage girls said he approached them and offered them money to get into his car. The girls said they were walking through Mission Springs Park on their way to school March 17 when Hernandez spoke to them. They refused to get in his car, then walked away and called police, according to Desert Hot Springs police Sgt. Gus Paiz.

Officers searched the area in vain, but the girls helped investigators develop a composite sketch.

The following day, one of the girls spotted Hernandez in the same car, a tan four-door Honda, Paiz said.

Officers were called to the area of Dillon Road and Palm Drive, where Hernandez was stopped and arrested.