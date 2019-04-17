Hotel Bartender Accused Of Raping Female Patron Expected For Arraingment

A bartender accused of raping a patron after serving her drinks at a Palm Springs hotel is expected to be arraigned Wednesday.

Alejandro Adan, 29, was taken into custody the night of March 3 after officers were sent to a hotel in the 100 block of West Tahquitz Canyon around 7 p.m. When they arrived, they learned that Adan was inside a hotel room where the unidentified woman was allegedly sexually assaulted, according to a Palm Springs police statement.

“The investigation revealed Adan was a bartender at the hotel and was serving the victim drinks over the course of the day,” according to police. “At some point, the victim’s purse went missing which also contained her room key.”

Sometime that afternoon, the woman returned to her hotel room and fell asleep. She awoke to Adan allegedly sexually assaulting her but was able to get away and call police while a relative held Adan inside the hotel room, according to Sgt. Mike Casavan.

Adan was booked into the Larry D. Correctional facility in Banning around 2:30 a.m. March 4 on suspicion of rape, sexual penetration with a foreign object, sexual battery and second-degree burglary, according to jail records. Bail was set at $110,000, and he was released two days later.