Bighorn BAM Raises $486,000 for Local Cancer Patients

After a season full of impressive fundraising events, BIGHORN Behind A Miracle (BAM) announced that it has raised $486,000 for local cancer patients. The funds were recently distributed to Eisenhower Medical Center, Desert Regional Medical Center and The Pendleton Foundation.

The check presentation was made after a full season of BAM events including A Miracle on El Paseo, Game Day for Life, American BAM-Stand gala, Cash for Caddies auction and their annual BAM Golf, BAM-NASTA card and BAM-SLAM Tennis Tournaments.

Eisenhower Medical Center received a check for $300,000 to assist in providing the highest quality of cancer treatment in the Coachella Valley. BAM announced that this year the donation also will assist in funding clinical trials, transportation and diagnostic equipment at the Eisenhower Lucy Curci Cancer Center, which are necessary for any treatment protocol to be approved for widespread use.

New this year, BAM has partnered with the Comprehensive Cancer Center at Desert Regional Medical Center to assist patients treated there as well. They kicked off their support with a check for $36,000 to help fund transportation support and lodging for the Hanson House.

Additionally, The Pendleton Foundation received $150,000 to continue their mission of relieving some of the financial burdens for cancer patients including helping hundreds of Coachella Valley residents with rent, utilities or grocery cards.

“The generosity of our BIGHORN members and friends never ceases to amaze me, even after 12 years,” shares BAM Founder Selby Dunham. “Its truly an honor to be able to make an impact in our community and help provide compassion, love, and support for those fighting cancer in the Coachella Valley.”

Since it’s inception in 2007, BAM has assisted more than 100,000 local patients in their treatment of cancer. The organization has donated over $8.7 million including funds to purchase state-of-the-art equipment. Through its BAM Van transportation service, they have given more than 12,000 rides to assist people in getting to and from their treatment.

This extraordinary fundraising feat is made possible through hard-working volunteers and generous donors who understand the importance of finding a cure for cancer while at the same time adding fun and flair to BAM’s exciting events.