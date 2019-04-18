Mother of Man Charged With Murdering Two Palm Springs Police Officers Testifies

Day two of the ‘People v. Felix’ focused on the family of John Hernandez Felix’s family, his mother Margarita Felix took the stand to talk about what she remembered about the day her son killed Palm Springs Police Officer Jose ‘Gil’ Vega and Officer Lesley Zerebny and wounded a third.

Through a translator Margarita spent most of the time contradicting recorded transcript of the 911 call she made.

“I called because I was afraid of my of my son, I said there is danger,” said Margarita on the stand.

Then Deputy District Attorney Michelle Paradise asked her several times if she told the dispatcher her son had a gun after she pleaded for help.

“I said there is something of danger,” responded Margarita over and over.

Finally, Paradise took out the AR 15 Felix allegedly used and held it up in front of Margarita and forcefully asked, “Would you please look at the AR 15? Have you ever seen this?”

Margarita looked scared and said, “No, I saw something but not that,” adding she had not seen the bullet proof vest either or purchased the rifle, vest or bullets.

Later adding that she did see Felix hiding something with both hands behind his back and that’s why she left the house and called 911 and when Officers Vega and Zerebny arrived to help with the domestic dispute she says she warned them about the danger, “I told the gentleman, may he rest in peace, many times he has something of danger.”

Then she broke down in tears when she said she begged Officers Vega and Zerebny not to go near the home, so when Zerebny asked for the key she says she responded, “‘Please, no,’ I tried stopping them, they didn’t listen, and that’s what hurts me, they didn’t listen.”

Margarita then recounted hearing the first shots, then heard Officer Vega, “‘He yelled no, no.'”

She says Officer Vega bleeding and holding his hand over his eye, still tried to keep her safe behind a tree, and then she says she saw officer Zerebny, “I saw her lying on the ground, she was laying down by the car she was face up.”

Felix’s attorney John Patrick Dolan tried to get her to convey Felix’s state of mind that day, he asked if Felix was acting strange that day, “When I called the police I felt he was no longer my son.”

Felix’s father Santos, was scheduled to be on the stand next. Margarita says Santos and Vega were friends and they respected him. Officers responded to the home 37 times in seven years. If convicted of the charges that include two counts of murder and six counts of attempted murder, Felix could face the death penalty.