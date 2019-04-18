Search Continues for Teen Girl Last Seen With Two Murder Suspects

A 15-year-old girl is being sought after she was last seen with her mother and a man who are both suspects in the killing of a man whose body was found in the front seat of a car in Carson.

Alora Benitez was last seen at 9 a.m. Wednesday in Torrance leaving with her mother and a man in a white, 2013 4-door BMW sedan, with Nevada license plate “MARIMAR,” according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Their direction of travel was unknown.

Benitez is Hispanic, 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 100 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. It was unknown what she was last seen wearing, the LASD said.

Benitez’s mother and the man are suspects in the killing of a man who was found dead Tuesday in the front seat of a white Audi parked in the 400 block of East Carson Plaza Drive, the sheriff’s department said. The suspects are considered armed and dangerous.

#LASD Homicide Investigators are asking for your help identifying & locating the murder suspects. 15 yr old Alora Benitez was last seen with the suspects. https://t.co/3FoBj4U96s … https://t.co/JVIURpy322 pic.twitter.com/oIY6IGPnjI — LA County Sheriff's (@LASDHQ) April 18, 2019

Anyone who spots Benitez or the vehicle she is riding in was asked to call 9-1-1 immediately.

Anyone with information on the suspects whereabouts was asked to call sheriff’s Homicide Detectives Lawler or Blagg at (323) 890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477.