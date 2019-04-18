Small Plane Makes Emergency Landing on Freeway in San Bernardino

Traffic was snarled Thursday afternoon after a small plane landed in lanes of the 215 Freeway in San Bernardino, officials said.

No injuries were reported in the emergency landing, reported at 2 p.m. near the University Avenue exit, according to Caltrans.

The single-engine Vans RV-4 lost engine power and made an emergency landing on the northbound I-215 just north of the I-210 around 2 p.m., said Ian Gregor, a spokesman for the Federal Aviation Administration, which will investigate.

The plane landed safely and there was no damage to the aircraft or to any vehicles, Gregor said.