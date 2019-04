‘Not a good look’: Misspelled school crosswalk raises eyebrows

A misspelled crosswalk in Florida has people shaking their heads.

Instead of “SCHOOL,” the Doral crosswalk was spelled “SCOHOL.”

“It’s not a good thing when you misspell school. It’s not a good look. At all,” resident Maxwell Easter told WLPG.

The flub went viral on social media and the city responded, saying they are working on having it corrected.