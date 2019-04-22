Grandmother fends off 300-pound, half-naked attacker with baseball bat

A 65-year-old Florida woman used a baseball bat to beat down a 300-pound, half-naked man who tried to break into her car.

According to WGFL, it was early Sunday morning when Clarese Gainey said she heard a noise outside her Gainesville apartment. She told police she peeked out her window to see a large man pulling on her car door handle and knocking on the window while only wearing his boxers.

“So I grabbed my bat and I braced myself, I eased the door open. I tucked that bat and hit him upside the head. I said ‘PIYAH’ and he said ‘OWW,’” Gainey said.

“He was in his drawers, he didn’t have no shoes on, no shirt or nothing,” Gainey recalled.

Police said Antonio Mosley ran away, into a nearby mobile home park. He was arrested a short-time later.

Mosely was booked in the Alachua County Jail on charges of burglary and drug possession.

“He better be glad I didn’t have a gun because I would have shot him. But this right here is my gun. Because I gone ‘PIYAH.'”