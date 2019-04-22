Luke Perry’s Final ‘Riverdale’ Episode Set to Air

A moment “Riverdale” fans have been dreading is upon them. Luke Perry’s final episode airs Wednesday, April 24 on The CW.

“Riverdale” creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa tweeted the news along with a picture of Perry in character as Fred Andrews.

“This week’s Riverdale is the last episode Luke filmed. As always, Fred’s imparting words of wisdom to Archie. A beautiful, true moment between a father and his son,” Aguirre-Sacasa said. “Wish these scenes could go on forever…”

In the episode titled “Chapter Fifty-Four: Fear the Reaper,” Jellybean (Trinity Likins) goes missing, prompting Jughead (Cole Sprouse), Gladys (Gina Gershon) and FP (Skeet Ulrich) to follow a series of clues to get her home. Meanwhile, Archie (KJ Apa) deals with the fallout from his latest boxing match.

The show creator has taken to Twitter to pay tribute to Perry since the actor passed away unexpectedly following a stroke in March.

After his death, producers Aguirre-Sacasa, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and Jon Goldwater, Warner Bros. Television and The CW, said, “We are deeply saddened to learn today about the passing of Luke Perry. A beloved member of the Riverdale, Warner Bros. and CW family, Luke was everything you would hope he would be: an incredibly caring, consummate professional with a giant heart, and a true friend to all. A father figure and mentor to the show’s young cast, Luke was incredibly generous, and he infused the set with love and kindness. Our thoughts are with Luke’s family during this most difficult time.”

What happens to Perry’s character remains to be seen.