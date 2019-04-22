Sorry Screech: The ‘Saved by the Bell’ Cast Reunites

Maybe next time, Screech.

Accompanied by their partners, most of the main cast of the hit late ’80s and early ’90s teen series “Saved by the Bell” reunited for a quadruple dinner date on Saturday night. The group included Mark-Paul Gosselaar (Zack Morris), Mario Lopez (A.C. Slater), Tiffani Thiessen (Kelly Kapowski) and Elizabeth Berkley (Jessie Spano). The four posted a group pic on Instagram.

“Friends forever…” wrote Lopez, 45, who attended the gathering with pregnant wife Courtney Laine Mazza.

“Thanks for taking care of the bill!” commented Gosselaar, who was accompanied by his wife Catriona McGinn.

“This is what 30+ years of friendship looks like..” Gosselaar wrote on his own page.

Thiessen, who played both actor’s love interests, attended the dinner with husband Brady Smith.

“I’m so full. I can’t move,” Lopez commented on her group pic.

“FRIENDS FOREVER #spousestoo!!!#imsoexcited #buddybands #love #friends #family #life #magic,” wrote Berkley, who brought along husband Greg Lauren, referencing her character’s infamous freakout line from a 1990 episode that saw her get addicted to caffeine pills.

Missing are fellow main cast members Dustin Diamond (Screech Powers) and Lark Voorhies (Lisa Turtle).

“Saved by the Bell” ended its four-season run in 1992 and spurred TV movies and spinoff shows. The cast has reunited a few times over the years, with the biggest reunion happening on The Tonight Show in 2015.