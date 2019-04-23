Hiker Who Who Called for Help Leaves Forest Unassisted

A woman who fell ill Tuesday while hiking in the San Bernardino National Forest west of Rancho Mirage, prompting firefighters to prepare for a rescue, was able to leave the preserve under her own power.

The hiker requested assistance about 11:20 a.m. after she had hiked roughly a mile west along the Bump-and-Grind Trail, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

Officials said the woman, whose name was withheld, indicated she was in medical distress, but no other details were released.

Fire crews prepared to mount a rescue operation, but according to a fire department spokeswoman, the hiker was able to “walk out” of the forest and did not require emergency treatment.