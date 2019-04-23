‘Truly a miracle:’ Child thrown from third floor of Mall of America has no brain damage, pastor says

The 5-year-old boy who was thrust over the railing on the third floor of the Mall of America, ultimately falling to the ground, has zero brain damage from the incident, according to his doctors.

Medical results from an MRI showed positive signs of recovery. Doctors told Mac Hammond, who is a pastor at the church the boy’s family attends, that the images conveyed the injury as being no worse than if the boy “fell off a bicycle instead of off the third floor of the mall.”

Hammond said the results are “truly a miracle” for the family.

So far, a GoFundMe has raised close to $1 million for the boy.

Emmanuel Aranda, 24, of Minneapolis, is accused of throwing the young child off the mall balcony and is charged with attempted murder.

According to a criminal complaint, the boy and his mother were outside the Rain Forest Café when Aranda came up close to them. The mother had never seen Aranda before, and she asked if she and her son should move.

Instead, Aranda picked up the boy and threw him over the railing, the complaint states.

Aranda told police he had come to the mall a day earlier intending to kill an adult, but that did not “work out,” according to the complaint.

So, he returned Friday and apparently chose the boy instead.

Aranda told police he knew what he was planning to do was wrong. He said he had visited the mall for years and tried to speak to women there, but they rejected him. Aranda said that made him lash out.