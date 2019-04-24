15-year-old boy dies by suicide after he was bullied for being gay

Family members say an Alabama teenager killed himself after being bullied for his sexuality.

Mother Camika Shelby told WAFF that she believes the bullying her 15-year-old son Nigel endured contributed to his decision to end his life. She said the Huntsville teen, who came out as gay two years ago, also struggled with depression.

“With Nigel’s situation, he was already struggling with his identity, so he was going through some stressful times. And depression is real. A lot of people don’t understand that depression is a disease. And when you have a kid who is already depressed and going through a lot emotionally, for you to call him names that you shouldn’t call him or say stuff to them, it sometimes has a worse effect than it would on a child who is not struggling with depression,” Camika Shelby said.

The mother came home to find her son dead last Thursday. She wonders if something happened to Nigel at school that day.

Camika Shelby said she hopes her son is remembered for more than the way his life ended.

“I don’t want him to be remembered as a kid who was bullied for being gay and who took his own life. He was so much more than that. He was sunshine. He was just a great spirit to have around, and it just breaks my heart because I feel like he had so much more love to give,” she said.

A ceremony celebrating Nigel’s life is planned for April 27.

As the community continues to mourn, a local deputy has been put on administrative leave for posting a homophobic comment on a Facebook post about Nigel’s death.

Al.com reports Madison County Deputy Jeff Graves wrote the comment Sunday on a WZDX-TV Facebook post about the teen’s suicide.

Graves wrote “Liberty Guns Bible Trump BBQ That’s my kind of LGBTQ movement.” He said LGBTQ people are offensive and shouldn’t be accepted. Graves has deleted his comment.

Sheriff Kevin Turner said an internal investigation will be conducted.

“Bullying of any group or person in or outside of schools is unacceptable, and I welcome any and all efforts to raise awareness to bullying and bring bullying to a stop,” Turner said.