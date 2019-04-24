Alleged ‘Puppy Dumper’ Out On Bail

New information tonight on the Coachella puppy dumper. Deborah Culwell is out of jail after posting a $10,000 bond. Officials we spoke to said the one night she spent in jail may be her last one behind bars. This after she dumped seven puppies in a dumpster in Coachella and hoarded 38 others in her home. While this arrest got national attention, the consequences may not be a severe as some would like, like Jazz Espino who was one of the first people to hold the abandoned puppies.

“They’re puppies, and to me it’s like, how can you be so heartless to throw puppies away like that.”

According to Riverside Animal Services officials, although two to six years is the recommended penalty for felony animal abuse, these actions are hard to prove. Mainly because we see the results of the abuse, but not the actual physical abuse. Which means, if Deborah can pay the county fees for the removal and care of the 45 dogs, while she was incarcerated, she may be able to get them back. However, this case is slightly different.

“It was just shocking to me because they are little puppies, and you can see the puppies moving inside the bag.”

In the surveillance video that was released, you can clearly see when Deborah throws the sevens puppies in the dumpster in sorching conditions.

“And when you play it in slow motion, it’s like she just throws it like they’re just rags…you know, they’re puppies,” Jazzy added.

Had it not been for a man who was sifting through the dumpster, and another good samaritan who took them into NAPA Auto Parts, the dogs almost certainly would have died in the 90 degree temperatures.

“They were just wet as if you just threw water at them.”

Another big question is, where is the mother of the seven puppies? According to officials, out of the 38 dogs found in the home, many of them are lactating. Which raises a couple more questions. Can the mother even be identified? Where are the other puppies? Lastly, is this Deborah’s first offense, or have litters been thrown out before?

The fact that she just walked away with no remorse, with no heart. It was just a heartless thing that she did.”

As for the 38 dogs who were found in Deborah’s home and the seven puppies that were dumped, all will be evaluated and placed up for adoption once Deborah relinquishes all rights.