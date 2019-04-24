People vs. Felix Day Five: Vegas’ Friend Shares What it’s Like to Be in the Courtroom

Stella Rubio has sat in the courtroom everyday in the trial of John Hernandez Felix the man charges with the murder of Palm Springs Police Officers Jose ‘Gil’ Vega and Lesley Zerebny.

Rubio says being there to hear and see some of the graphic details and images is unbearable, “To see the final image of what you never seen him, the devastation they did to him, what he went through is pretty hard.”

She’s known Vega since she childhood.

She says he was her former brother-in-law, best man at her wedding and godfather to her daughter but he’s more than that now, “I call him a hero too.”

On this day she listened as different law enforcement members who took Felix into custody took the stand.

Corporal Joseph Fitzgerald with the Riverside County Special Weapons and Tactical Unit or S.W.A.T. unit says once Felix came out of the home after a nearly nine hour standoff he was shot with a non lethal round because he tried to grab the door of of a S.W.A.T. vehicle and kept spitting at officers who were trying to handcuff him.

“I grabbed his head and held it on the ground so he wouldn’t spit on deputies,” said Fitzgerald.

Desert Hot Springs Police Officer Chris Tooth says he responded to the scene because officers needed a police car with a cage to transport.

Tooth says as soon as Felix saw him,“He very aggressively lunged towards me.”

As Tooth moved in to put a spit hood on Felix to prevent him from spitting he says Felix stared at him and asked, ” …, ‘I fu***** remember you. You remember me?’ ” saying he did remember him and Felix shouted, ” ‘you’re fu***** lucky it wasn’t you.’ “

Tooth says he had recently pulled Felix over for a suspended license and gave him the required DMV form.

During the testimony, images of Officer Vegas in uniform are shown. His shoes are bloodied and there’s a bullet hole on the ‘m’ of the patch that reads Palm Springs Police Department. Vegas’ wife sobs.

Rubio says being only a few feet away from the man who destroyed so many lives is hard, “It’s very hard to hold your composure.”

RSO investigator Nelson Gomez, a former Marine describes going into a home, littered with live ammunition and spent casings.

Gomez says the AR-15 and rounds Felix used were military grade, “This is what we would use in training or combat.”

Rubio says knowing officers willingly went towards danger to help their fellow officers and get Felix into custody will always stay with her, “That was heart wrenching, you know it’s like we really appreciate you guys putting your lives out there every single day … the brotherhood that they have is very beautiful,” she says through tears.

She says she trusts in the legal system but more than that, “I have faith in God, the way I always see it, if you don’t have your judgment here on earth, you’re going to answer to him.”