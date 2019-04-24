Viral picture: Men invite elderly woman to sit with them when they see her eating alone

An Alabama man is warming hearts across the internet with a now-viral act of kindness.

According to his Facebook post, Jamario Howard was eating at Brad’s Bar-B-Que in Oxford last week when he noticed an elderly woman eating alone.

“My exact thoughts was, ‘dang I’d hate to have to eat alone,'” he wrote.

Howard asked to sit with her, and after talking for a while, she revealed that she’d recently lost her husband and the next day would have been their 60th anniversary. He quickly offered his condolences and asked her to join his group. They all took a picture that has been shared more than 40,000 times.

“The point in this is always be kind and be nice to people. You never know what they are going through. This woman changed my outlook on life and how I look at other people,” Howard wrote. “Everyone has a story so do not judge! And people, I can’t stress this enough. GO SEE YOUR MOM AND YOUR GRANDPARENTS. They miss you!!”