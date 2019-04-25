$450K Worth of Colonoscopes Stolen From Philly Hospital

Police are searching for a trio of thieves who stole hundreds of thousands of dollars’ worth of medical equipment from a hospital in suburban Philadelphia.

The three thieves broke into Lankenau Medical Center on 100 Lancaster Ave. in Wynnewood on Saturday at 7:30 a.m. and stole several Olympus colonoscopes worth approximately $450,000 in total, police said. The tube-like instruments are used to examine the colon during a colonoscopy procedure.

“This is the first time we have encountered this type of theft, so we don’t have all the answers,” Lower Merion Police Detective Sergeant Michael Vice said.

Authorities released surveillance video of the suspects as well as their vehicle. The men and woman walked into the main lobby and pried open two doors to get to the colonoscopes.

“This is not something that a typical pawn shop might accept,” Vice said. “My feeling would be that it was some type of black market sales.”

Vice told NBC10 it’s too early to tell if the incident was an inside job.

The first suspect is described as a man in his early 20’s with curly hair, possibly a wig. He was last seen wearing glasses, a dark-colored sweatshirt, blue jeans, black sneakers with white soles and carrying a black backpack.

The second suspect is described as a man in his late 40’s wearing a grey Fedora hat, dark-colored coat, scarf, blue jeans, black boots and carrying a black backpack.

The third suspect is described as a woman in her late 20’s wearing a pink winter ski cap, black jacket, white shirt, blue jeans and white sneakers.

The suspects’ vehicle is described as a dark, newer model Jeep Wrangler with four doors and a hard top.

If you have any information on the identity of any of the suspects, please call Detective John Mick at (610) 645-6229.