7-Month Old Baby Found Dead at Daycare Center in Hawthorne

A seven-month-old baby was found dead Wednesday at a residential daycare center in Hawthorne.

The Hawthorne Police Department responded to a medical call in the 2300 block of 116th street in Hawthorne of a baby not breathing at approximately 5:30 p.m. Upon the officer’s arrival, the baby had already been confirmed dead by the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

The daycare center, Swoope Family Child Care, has a maximum capacity of 14 children and is registered as a licensed residential daycare facility.

According a report by the Department of Social Services, Swoope Family Child Care has been under investigation for failure to “provide adequate care” that resulted in “children sustaining minor scrapes and bruises” and for using “bleach water solution to clean child causing injury.” A Hawthorne Police spokesman said the department received a complaint in 2015, which was investigated and determined to be unfounded.

NBC4 has reached out to the DSS and Department of Children and Family Services for more information.

Detectives and Los Angeles County Coroner’s office are investigating the death of the baby and are asking the public to contact the Hawthorne Police Department’s detective bureau with any information.