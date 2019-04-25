Little Change to Riverside County Gas Price

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Riverside County rose one-tenth of a cent Thursday to $4.031, its highest amount since July 31, 2015.

The average price has risen 43 of the past 46 days, increasing 76.2 cents, including six-tenths of a cent on both Tuesday and Wednesday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

The rising prices are the result of a series of refinery issues that have reduced supply, according to Jeffrey Spring, the Automobile Club of Southern California’s corporate communications manager.

The average price is 1.9 cents more than one week ago, 55.8 cents higher than one month ago and 45.6 cents greater than one year ago.

The 2015 figure included stations in San Bernardino County.