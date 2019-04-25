Record-Breaking Temps Recorded in Palm Springs, Thermal

A summer-like sizzle pushed temperatures into record- breaking territory Wednesday in the Coachella Valley.

According to the National Weather Service, in Palm Springs, the mercury topped out at 103 degrees, surpassing the previous record of 102 degrees set on this date in 1996. Similarly, in nearby Thermal, the high reached 104, breaking the previous record of 102 from 1996, according to the weather service.

Minimum temperature records were also tied.

According to meteorologists, the low dropped to 56 degrees in Riverside last night, tying a “highest minimum temperature” from the same date in 2017. In Indio, the low settled at 75 degrees, tying the record high minimum temperature from last year.