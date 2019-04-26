Man Arrested on Suspicion of Trying to Run Down Palm Springs Officers

A 39-year-old man was jailed Friday morning on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon on a police officer in Palm Springs.

Officers responded about 8:50 p.m. Thursday to a report of a disturbance in a vehicle at an apartment complex in the 500 block of Rosa Parks Road and located a man in the driver seat of a vehicle, according to a statement from the Palm Springs Police Department.

As officers approached the car, the man, identified as Roberto Mendoza, threatened the officers while holding a knife, then put the vehicle in reverse and tried to strike the officers with the vehicle, the statement said.

Police surrounded Mendoza’s vehicle and prevented him from escaping.

Mendoza stayed in the vehicle for more than an hour before he surrendered to officers and was taken into custody on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon on a police officer and threatening a police officer, police said.

He was booked into the Smith Correctional Facility in Banning.

No injuries were reported.