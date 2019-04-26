Mystery Shooting In Indio Leaves One of Two Victims Dead

Police Friday investigated a mystery shooting that left one person dead and another hospitalized in Indio.

Officers responded to a report of gunshots at the 82100 block of Valencia Street around 8 p.m. Thursday, said Indio police spokesman Ben Guitron. The officers found two people who suffered from gunshot wounds.

The two were transported to a hospital , where one of the victims died about two hours later.

Police had no leads Friday morning. Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call Indio police at 760-391-4057. Anonymous tips can also be reported to CrimeStoppers at 760-341-7867.