Police Release a Sketch of Man Wanted in Kidnap Attempt Near an Elementary School

A man suspected of a “brazen daytime attempted kidnap of a school girl” near her elementary school in the Mid-City area of Los Angeles was sought today by police.

About 7:45 a.m. Thursday, the suspect approached the victim as she walked to school in the 1700 block of Vineyard Avenue and stood directly behind her, causing the victim to turn, according to a statement from the Los Angeles Police Department.

The victim attempted to continue walking to school when the suspect grabbed her backpack and said “Let’s go,” the statement said.

The girl managed to slip out of her backpack and run to the school.

The suspect was last seen running southbound on Vineyard Avenue and out of sight. School staff searched the area for the suspect, but he was not found, the LAPD said.

The suspect was described as black, between 30 and 35, 6 feet 2, with a medium build. He has curly black hair with red tips and was wearing a blue shirt and black pants, police said.

Anyone with information about this attempted kidnapping was asked to call LAPD Wilshire Division Robbery Detective D. Slater at 213-922-8217 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.