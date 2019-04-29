Bus driver who pleaded guilty to raping 14-year-old girl gets no jail time

A New York man will spend the next 10 years on probation after pleading guilty to raping a 14-year-old girl he met while driver her school bus.

According to the Watertown Daily Times, Shane Piche, 25, will not spend any time in prison after registering as a Level one sex offender, meaning Piche is considered to be at minimal risk of committing the crime again.

“He’ll be a felon for the rest of his life. He’s on the sex offender registry for a long time, maybe not the rest of his life because of the level. But this isn’t something that didn’t cause him pain and this isn’t something that didn’t have consequences,” Piche’s defense attorney Eric Swartz said.

The Watertown Daily Times says Piche is not allowed to be alone with anyone under 17 years old, although there were some exceptions approved.