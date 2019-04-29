Desert Hot Springs Police Chief Placed on Administrative Leave

Desert Hot Springs Police Chief Dale Mondary has been placed on paid administrative leave as the city investigates potential misconduct.

This comes after the discovery of bizarre and risque social media conversations that appear to be between the Chief and multiple women.

Based on the allegation, the city manager has authorized the initiation of an administration investigation which will be investigated by an outside investigator.

According to the posts, Mondary engages in scandalous conversations with multiple women, sometimes even going as far as mentioning sexual acts on the job. In another message, Mondary allegedly admits to being unprofessional and getting carried away.

Some of the posts in question appear to be comments on Facebook posts, while others seem to be private messages.

There is no confirmation that these posts are legitimate or were sent by the police chief. NBC Palm Springs has reached out to the chief directly but have not heard back.

Multiple versions of the same image, with a new caption have been sent to NBC Palm Springs and the Facebook account who initially reached out with the images has been deleted.

WARNING: The following images display sexual content.