John Singleton to Be Taken Off Life Support Weeks After Suffering Stroke

“Boyz n the Hood” director John Singleton will be taken off life support weeks after suffering a stroke, his family said Monday.

“This was an agonizing decision, one that our family made, over a number of days, with the careful counsel of John’s doctors,” his family said in a statement.

The Academy Award-nominated director, 51, was placed in a medically-induced coma after suffering a stroke on April 17 while in the hospital. Singleton’s family said he had hypertension, which is abnormally high blood pressure that puts extra stress on blood vessels and vital organs.

Late last week Singleton’s mother, Shelia Ward, filed court documents seeking to be appointed as a temporary conservator to make medical decisions and to handle his business affairs.

“We are grateful to his fans, friends and colleagues for the outpour of love and prayers during this incredibly difficult time,” the family said Monday. “We want to thank all the doctors at Cedars Sinai for the impeccable care he received.”

Singleton directed a number of iconic films that examined the complexities of inner-city life and coming of age for African Americans including “Poetic Justice” and “Baby Boy.” He’s also behind the movies “Abduction,” “Shaft,” “2 Fast 2 Furious,” “Rosewood” and “Four Brothers.”