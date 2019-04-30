Two killed, four others shot on UNC Charlotte campus

Two people have died and four people are hurt after a shooting on UNC Charlotte’s campus, Medic confirmed.

Medic said the two deceased were pronounced dead at the scene. Two people have been treated for life-threatening injuries and two have been treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

A Medic supervisor told NBC Charlotte that one suspect is in custody. Officials have not said if there are any other suspects.

UNCC Shooter being taken away, hope everyone is safe pic.twitter.com/l7QsgUtwbS — Katherine Lopez (@K_lopez94) April 30, 2019

The identities of those shot have not been released at this time. No word on if any are UNC Charlotte students.

NinerAlerts, UNC Charlotte’s Office of Emergency Management, first said shots were reported near the Kennedy building on campus Tuesday afternoon.

Just before 6:45 p.m., NinerAlerts said that buildings were being swept by law enforcement.

NinerAlert: Buildings being swept by law enforcement. Law enforcement is individually sweeping buildings on campus. Follow officer commands. — UNCC OEM (@NinerAlerts) April 30, 2019

An alert sent to students told everyone to “Run, Hide, Fight.”

NinerAlert: Shots reported near kennedy. Run, Hide, Fight. Secure yourself immediately. Monitor email and https://t.co/LxOefV3rbf — UNCC OEM (@NinerAlerts) April 30, 2019

Medic said there were six patients. The campus was placed on lockdown, and those on campus are urged to remain in a safe location.

NinerAlert: Shots reported near kennedy. Run, Hide, Fight. Secure yourself immediately. Monitor email and https://t.co/LxOefV3rbf — UNCC OEM (@NinerAlerts) April 30, 2019

Medic has a mass casualty bus on the way to the scene.

Around 6:40 p.m., CMPD told UNC Charlotte students and families to head to 8600 University City Boulevard to reunite with families. This was the last day of classes for UNC Charlotte.

#BREAKING Heading to @unccharlotte Reports of shots fired on campus. @MecklenburgEMS mass casualty bus is en route as well. Huge response from @CMPD Working to get info. Stay with @wcnc pic.twitter.com/2rgX4VPfWZ — Xavier Walton (@xmanwalton) April 30, 2019

The LYNX Blue Line trains are being suspended at the McCullough Station in response to the incident. A bus bridge is being put in place between McCullough and JW Clay Station.