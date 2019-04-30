Officer Involved Shooting in Indio Leaves Suspect Injured

Indio police responded to a domestic disturbance call around 5:36am Tuesday morning that led to an officer-involved shooting.

The incident took place 81200 block of Daffodil Ct. where a man was threatening to shoot police, as well as anybody inside the home.

When officers arrived, the suspect refused to surrender and an officer-involved shooting took place.

It is unknown how many people were inside the home, but the suspect was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

