Tom DeLonge Resurrects Angels and Airwaves

Tom DeLonge, pop-punk’s resident expert on all things extra-terrestrial, is coming back to Earth for the time being. On Tuesday, April 30, the former Blink-182 co-frontman announced the official return of his other band Angels & Airwaves — complete with a new single and 23-date U.S. tour that stops right here in San Diego on Oct. 5.

Tickets for the show go on sale to the general public on Friday, May 3 at noon PST at this link, while various pre-sales kick off Tuesday at 9 a.m. PST. Visit this link for more information.

The brand-new single, “Rebel Girl” (the band’s first in three years and the first off an upcoming album), combines all the things we’ve learned to love about DeLonge and puts ’em front and center — particularly his knack for writing soaring rock anthems and his ever-growing affinity for anything related to space.

“As some of you might’ve heard, I recently took a brief minute to start up an aerospace company, so you never know — I may play this song from a satellite deep in space, beamed toward everyone’s house viciously on repeat,” DeLonge said jokingly in a statement.

That aerospace company, of course, arrived in 2017 in the form of his To the Stars Academy of Arts & Sciences, an organization comprised of a “team of insiders that I believe can possibly change the world,” the musician wrote on his social media accounts at the time. “All are current consultants to the US Gov on National Security Matters, and some literally left days ago from the Department of Defense to join me in this initiative.”

While we’re still in the dark about what the academy actually does, it seems to be mainly an effort to fund research into alien activity and conspiracy theories — oh, and there’s also some sort of space craft propulsion system it’ll be unveiling at some point…someday.

While we love the enthusiasm, we’d like to see DeLonge a bit more earthbound — and luckily, that’s exactly where he’ll be this fall. The just-announced Angels & Airwaves North American tour kicks off Sept. 4 in Phoenix, Arizona and wraps right here in San Diego on Oct. 5 at House of Blues. For more information, visit angelsandairwaves.com.

Angels & Airwaves 2019 Tour Dates