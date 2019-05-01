172 Music Festival Fans Fined for Abusing Disabled Parking Placards

Close to 200 music fans at this year’s Coachella and Stagecoach events went home with a parking citation as a souvenir for parking in the areas reserved for drivers with disabilities.

California DMV officials said 172 drivers had their disabled person parking placard confiscated by officers working during the popular music festivals.

The most citations in one weekend – 78 – were handed out at Stagecoach last weekend, DMV officials said.

Enforcement officers working at Coachella cited 94 people over two weekends.

Coachella Coachella Stagecoach April 12-14 April 19 – 21 April 26 – 28 44 citations 50 citations 78 citations

Those who were not supposed to be parking in disabled spots had their blue placards confiscated and received a ticket with a fine ranging from $250 to $1,000.

Officials said they verified the identification for 2,459 placards used in the parking areas of both music festivals over all three weekends.

If you see someone you think is abusing the placard, you can inform the DMV by using an online complaint form.