2 killed, 4 wounded at University of North Carolina at Charlotte shooting identified as students

The two people killed and four others wounded when a gunman opened fire at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte are all students, the school’s chancellor said Wednesday.

Ellis Parlier, 19 and Riley Howell, 21, were the students who died in the shooting Tuesday on the last day of classes, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Dr. Philip Dubois, the chancellor of UNC Charlotte, said on WBT-AM radio that both students were from North Carolina.

Drew Pescaro, 19; Emily Houpt, 23; Sean DeHart, 20, and Rami Alramadhan, 20, were the students wounded, police said. Alramadhan is from Saudi Arabia, while the other students are from North Carolina, Dubois said.

All four were expected to survive, Dubois said, adding that three were still being treated and one had been released from the hospital.

“The only silver lining this morning is the four other students that were injured look like they’re going to be fine,” Dubois said.

The Alpha Tau Omega fraternity tweeted that Pescaro of the Lamda Delta Chapter was among the injured and under medical supervision. The student-run Niner Times newspaper tweeted that Pescaro is a sports writer at the publication.

Officials told NBC affiliate WCNC that the suspected shooter, Trystan Andrew Terrell, 22, was a history major at UNCC but dropped out this semester.

He did not know the two people he killed, according to a police report obtained by the station.

Terrell was charged with two counts of murder, four counts of attempted murder, four counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, possession of a firearm on educational property and discharging a firearm on educational property, police said.