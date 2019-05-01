Jenelle Evans’ Husband David Eason Breaks His Silence on Allegedly Shooting Her Dog

Jenelle Evans and David Eason are speaking out following the death of her dog, Nugget.

On Tuesday, news emerged that the “Teen Mom” star’s French bulldog passed away after allegedly being shot by Jenelle’s husband, David. A source told E! News that David allegedly killed Nugget because “it snapped at” the couple’s 2-year-old daughter, Ensley Eason.

“The horrific incident thankfully did not happen in front of the kids,” the insider shared. “Jenelle has been distraught all day over it.”

The Columbus County Sheriff’s Department told Radar Online that they received a call on Tuesday, during which “it was relayed that the woman’s husband had killed her dog.”

The Sheriff’s Department also shared with the outlet on Tuesday that they’re currently “investigating” the incident and that the 911 call was made by a male.

On Wednesday, David posted a message about the incident on one of his Instagram accounts.

“I dont give a damn what animal bites my baby on the face… whether it be your dog or mine, a dog is a dog and I dont put up with that s–t at all,” David wrote alongside a video of Nugget and Ensley. “I’m all about protecting my family, it is my lifes mission. Some people are worth killing or dying for and my family means that much to me. You can hate me all you want but this isnt the first time the dog bit Ensley aggressively. The only person that can judge weather or not a animal is a danger to MY CHILD is ME.”

David also posted a photo of Ensley’s face, which appears to show a red mark on her cheek.

Jenelle also took to Instagram on Wednesday to address Nugget’s death.

“Nugget… I’m crying everyday. I love you so much and I’m so sorry. I’m speechless,” Jenelle wrote in the tribute post. “You were my side kick and knew the moment I felt bad and would cuddle with me. You still had a lot to learn and a lot to grow from your lessons.”

“Everyday I wake up you’re not here, when I come home you’re not here, when I go to bed… you’re not here,” the 27-year-old continued. “You’re gone forever and there’s no coming back.”

The MTV star also added the hashtags #Heartbroken and #Distraught.

Jenelle and David, who tied the knot in 2017, introduced Nugget to their followers in Aug. 2018.

“These dog days got us hanging out the window cooling off!” David wrote on Instagram alongside photos of Nugget. “Everyone meet Nugget the Frenchie!”