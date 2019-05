North America’s longest pedestrian suspension bridge opening in Gatlinburg

Gatlinburg is getting ready to unveil its record-breaking bridge.

Officials posted to Facebook saying “SkyBridge,” North America’s longest pedestrian suspension bridge, will be opening on May 17 at 1 p.m.

The Gatlinburg SkyBridge is nearly 700 feet long and is 150 feet high, officials said. It is believed to be the longest pedestrian suspension bridge in North America.

Guests will be able to walk across the bridge at their own pace and take in the awesome views, officials said.